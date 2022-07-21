Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,139 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,802 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 10,938 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 162,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.
Williams Companies Stock Up 0.5 %
Williams Companies stock opened at $32.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.41.
Williams Companies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.67%.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
WMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.54.
Williams Companies Company Profile
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Williams Companies (WMB)
- Kinder Morgan Continues To Beat Expectations On Robust Demand
- Should You Own Either Of These Two Semiconductors? Part Two.
- Put Steel In Your Portfolio With Steel Dynamics
- Is Netflix Still A Buy After Losing 1 Million Subscribers?
- Are General Electric’s Downgrades A Warning Sign Or A Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.