Verge Price Reaches $0.0038 on Top Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Verge has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $62.77 million and approximately $998,891.00 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000303 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00023619 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.19 or 0.00251779 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000934 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.
- Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000923 BTC.
- ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000113 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000774 BTC.
- XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002402 BTC.
Verge Profile
Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,508,240,888 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Verge Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
