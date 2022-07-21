Verity & Verity LLC Acquires 8,431 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Verity & Verity LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,431 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises approximately 2.3% of Verity & Verity LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $16,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 3.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 1.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 55,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 2.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENB. TD Securities increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.04.

Enbridge Price Performance

NYSE ENB traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.77. 64,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,061,735. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.56. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $86.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.16%.

About Enbridge

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

