Verity & Verity LLC Buys 1,010 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Verity & Verity LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $11,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $164.85. 54,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,064,907. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.66.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.18.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

