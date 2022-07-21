Verity & Verity LLC Buys 6,694 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Verity & Verity LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ET. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 165,489 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 16,472 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 460,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 199,455 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 34,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 80,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 25,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ET shares. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 26,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,677,646.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ET traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.30. The company had a trading volume of 266,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,502,864. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $12.48.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.79 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

