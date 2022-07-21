Verity & Verity LLC Grows Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Verity & Verity LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $5,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,848 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $168,871.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,780.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,823.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $168,871.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,780.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,509 shares of company stock valued at $596,029 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ES traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.86. The company had a trading volume of 9,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,834. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.82. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $77.07 and a 1-year high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Guggenheim upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.10.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.