Verity & Verity LLC Has $6.60 Million Stock Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Verity & Verity LLC raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,569 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC owned about 0.06% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $6,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 274,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 48,217 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $361,000. Institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

AQN stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,022. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $16.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.46.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $735.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.363 dividend. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AQN. National Bank Financial cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bankshares downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.31.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.