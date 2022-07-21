Verity & Verity LLC Has $7.59 Million Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Verity & Verity LLC decreased its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 24,710 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $7,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $184,165,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,081,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,139,431,000 after purchasing an additional 284,554 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 518.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,973,000 after purchasing an additional 173,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,153,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $441,547,000 after purchasing an additional 161,986 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 223,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,377,000 after acquiring an additional 125,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.75.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $141.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $115.63 and a 52 week high of $142.97. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.85.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.42%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

