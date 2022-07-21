Verity & Verity LLC Purchases 2,273 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial comprises 1.8% of Verity & Verity LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $12,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.58.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Prudential Financial stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.68. The company had a trading volume of 10,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,793. The firm has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $89.73 and a one year high of $124.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.35 and a 200 day moving average of $108.36.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Further Reading

