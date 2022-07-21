Verity & Verity LLC Raises Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $8,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at $602,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

MetLife stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.42. The company had a trading volume of 57,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,028,013. The firm has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.21 and a 12-month high of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.39.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

MET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MetLife from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.36.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

