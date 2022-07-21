Verity & Verity LLC Sells 962 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Verity & Verity LLC lowered its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. Aflac makes up 1.9% of Verity & Verity LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $13,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aflac Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.08.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.26. 15,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,138,041. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $51.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

