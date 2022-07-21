Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) Short Interest Update

Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the June 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CKSNF shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Vesuvius from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 430 ($5.14) to GBX 420 ($5.02) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $510.00.

Get Vesuvius alerts:

Vesuvius Stock Performance

Shares of CKSNF opened at $3.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.73. Vesuvius has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $4.75.

Vesuvius Company Profile

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

Further Reading

