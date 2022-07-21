Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 27,858 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 165,140 shares.The stock last traded at $53.41 and had previously closed at $52.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VICR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vicor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Vicor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Vicor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vicor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Vicor Trading Up 4.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.06 and its 200 day moving average is $73.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $88.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.70 million. Vicor had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 1,605.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 24,381 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 18,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

