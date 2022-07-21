Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Shares Acquired by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vintage Wine Estates were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vintage Wine Estates by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the 4th quarter worth $238,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VWE. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Vintage Wine Estates to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Vintage Wine Estates to $14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

NASDAQ:VWE traded down 0.15 on Thursday, reaching 7.50. The stock had a trading volume of 612 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,025. The company has a market cap of $457.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is 8.93. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. has a 12-month low of 7.16 and a 12-month high of 12.38.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported 0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.07 by 0.01. Vintage Wine Estates had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of 78.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 67.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Middle Sister, Cherry Pie, Cartlidge & Browne, GAZE Wine Cocktails, Girard, Clos Pegase, Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Viansa, and B.R.

