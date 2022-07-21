Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Shares Purchased by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vintage Wine Estates were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWE. Caspian Capital LP purchased a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the fourth quarter worth $17,228,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vintage Wine Estates by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 465,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 250,965 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the fourth quarter valued at $2,069,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the fourth quarter valued at $691,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the first quarter valued at $306,000.

Vintage Wine Estates Stock Performance

Shares of Vintage Wine Estates stock traded down 0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching 7.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,025. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 8.93. The firm has a market cap of $457.10 million, a PE ratio of 127.52 and a beta of 1.07. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 7.16 and a fifty-two week high of 12.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Vintage Wine Estates ( NASDAQ:VWE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported 0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.07 by 0.01. The company had revenue of 78.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 67.80 million. Vintage Wine Estates had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 5.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VWE. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Vintage Wine Estates to $14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Vintage Wine Estates to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Middle Sister, Cherry Pie, Cartlidge & Browne, GAZE Wine Cocktails, Girard, Clos Pegase, Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Viansa, and B.R.

