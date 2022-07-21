Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Lowered to $265.00 at Robert W. Baird

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $262.00.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $213.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $405.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visa

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.