Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Shares Gap Up to $11.79

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.79, but opened at $12.09. Vita Coco shares last traded at $12.14, with a volume of 2,358 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on COCO. Bank of America upgraded Vita Coco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Vita Coco from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Vita Coco from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vita Coco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.43.

Vita Coco Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average of $10.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vita Coco

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $96.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COCO. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,715,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.12% of the company’s stock.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

