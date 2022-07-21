Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €175.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) received a €175.00 ($176.77) target price from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($237.37) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($126.26) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($176.77) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($311.11) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €224.00 ($226.26) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Volkswagen Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €142.62 and a 200 day moving average price of €157.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €120.56 ($121.78) and a 52-week high of €213.60 ($215.76).

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.