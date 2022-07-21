Volution Group (LON:FAN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $289.50

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 289.50 ($3.46) and last traded at GBX 385 ($4.60), with a volume of 682060 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 371 ($4.44).

Several brokerages have weighed in on FAN. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($6.58) target price on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.41. The firm has a market cap of £763.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,961.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 360.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 421.26.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units, fan coils, and hybrid ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

