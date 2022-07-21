Volution Group’s (FAN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Volution Group (LON:FAN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 550 ($6.58) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

LON:FAN traded up GBX 14 ($0.17) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 385 ($4.60). The company had a trading volume of 682,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,670. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 360.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 421.26. Volution Group has a one year low of GBX 289.50 ($3.46) and a one year high of GBX 565 ($6.75). The firm has a market capitalization of £761.56 million and a PE ratio of 2,953.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.41.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units, fan coils, and hybrid ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

