Voyager Token Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $25.06 Million (VGX)

Voyager Token (VGX) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. In the last week, Voyager Token has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. Voyager Token has a total market cap of $121.55 million and approximately $25.06 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Voyager Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001941 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Voyager Token alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,560.79 or 1.00319470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00007357 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003874 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Voyager Token Profile

VGX is a coin. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 coins. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager.

Buying and Selling Voyager Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Voyager Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Voyager Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.