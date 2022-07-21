VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) is VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda.’s 5th Largest Position

VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 948,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the period. VTEX accounts for approximately 4.8% of VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. owned 0.51% of VTEX worth $5,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VTEX in the first quarter worth about $165,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VTEX in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of VTEX by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 284,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in VTEX during the fourth quarter worth about $1,919,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VTEX by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,598,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,573,000 after buying an additional 1,468,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

VTEX Stock Performance

Shares of VTEX stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $3.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,555. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.84. VTEX has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $33.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VTEX ( NYSE:VTEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.43 million. VTEX had a negative net margin of 49.92% and a negative return on equity of 26.02%. On average, analysts forecast that VTEX will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VTEX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of VTEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of VTEX from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of VTEX from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.08.

About VTEX

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

