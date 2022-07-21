Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Acquires Shares of 31,349 e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 31,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $19,845,000. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,394,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,314,000 after purchasing an additional 587,364 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $6,112,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,278,000 after acquiring an additional 182,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 909.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 201,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 181,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $1,113,395.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,978,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 14,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $404,818.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,015,730.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $1,113,395.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,655 shares in the company, valued at $10,978,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,106 shares of company stock valued at $7,427,396 in the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ELF opened at $33.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 81.27 and a beta of 1.70. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $33.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.22 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

ELF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

