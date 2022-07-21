Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Acquires Shares of 97,336 Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 97,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 505,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 21,354 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 16,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 35,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,758,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,504,000 after buying an additional 1,094,285 shares during the last quarter. 58.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

Shares of CDE stock opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.27 million, a P/E ratio of -31.11 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average is $4.21. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $7.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.63 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CDE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.30.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

