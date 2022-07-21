Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Decreases Stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP cut its holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,128 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 888,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,643,000 after acquiring an additional 19,750 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Century Communities by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 867,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,916,000 after purchasing an additional 86,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Century Communities by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 532,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Century Communities by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 396,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,418,000 after purchasing an additional 184,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forager Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $30,102,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Century Communities from $84.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Century Communities from $70.50 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Century Communities from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Century Communities from $110.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Century Communities Stock Up 0.0 %

CCS opened at $51.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.58. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $86.07.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 12.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 18.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.08%.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

