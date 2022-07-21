Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Grows Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMP opened at $242.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.99 and a 52 week high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.20%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMP. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $330.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.11.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

