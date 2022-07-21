Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Invests $220,000 in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,819 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,724,000. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 151,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 8,996 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Terminix Global from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Terminix Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TMX opened at $42.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.08. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 0.74. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.30 and a 12 month high of $53.33.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Terminix Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Terminix Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.