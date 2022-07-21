Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Invests $895,000 in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned 0.05% of Monarch Casino & Resort at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,069,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,322,000 after acquiring an additional 73,574 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 919,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,005,000 after purchasing an additional 13,594 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 321,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,759,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 208,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,423,000 after buying an additional 47,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 156,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,603,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRI opened at $61.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.12. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $94.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.69.

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $108.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.30 million. Research analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCRI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

