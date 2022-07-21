Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Makes New $320,000 Investment in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $663,945,000. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,999,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 4,959.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,780,000 after acquiring an additional 121,600 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1,420.0% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 76,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,857,000 after buying an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,285,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,063,290,000 after buying an additional 55,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $263.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.63. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $191.08 and a 1 year high of $275.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $1.72. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 10.49%. Research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 20.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CSL. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.00.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.