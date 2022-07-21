Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 20,486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 43,292 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. NTB Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 15,360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 12,490 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 39,732 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 19,472 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.88. The stock had a trading volume of 143,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,829,836. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.30. The company has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 30.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

