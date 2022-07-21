Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Mendel Capital Management LLC

Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,649 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 2.5% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 8,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,547,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in Walmart by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,201,489 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,843,000 after acquiring an additional 29,700 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its stake in Walmart by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 9,772 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 29,382 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

Shares of WMT opened at $130.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $358.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

