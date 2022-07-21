Warp Finance Trading 47% Higher Over Last Week (WARP)

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 21st. Warp Finance has a total market capitalization of $174,554.86 and approximately $70,150.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Warp Finance coin can currently be purchased for $37.35 or 0.00161369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Warp Finance has traded 47% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000096 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00007763 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Warp Finance Profile

WARP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance.

Warp Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

