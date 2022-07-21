Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Acquired by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter worth $13,459,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 567.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 21,365 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 69.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.25.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of WTS opened at $128.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.27. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.31 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $463.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.80 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.54, for a total value of $492,252.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,730.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

