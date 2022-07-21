Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $141.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.25.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

WTS opened at $128.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.19 and its 200-day moving average is $141.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.27. Watts Water Technologies has a one year low of $116.31 and a one year high of $212.00.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.24. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $463.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Watts Water Technologies

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.54, for a total value of $492,252.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,730.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $22,576,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,106,000 after buying an additional 150,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,837,000 after buying an additional 140,834 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,565,000 after purchasing an additional 139,042 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 299,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,650,000 after purchasing an additional 125,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

(Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.