Waves Enterprise Tops One Day Trading Volume of $542,734.00 (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (WEST) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be purchased for $0.0717 or 0.00000312 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $3.01 million and $542,734.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 41.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.76 or 0.00329966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00022019 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00015291 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com.

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

