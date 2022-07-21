WBI Investments Inc. Acquires New Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,899 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In other news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $82,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $37.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.56 and its 200-day moving average is $44.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.35). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.21.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

