WBI Investments Inc. Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

WBI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,181 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Xerox by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,125,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $94,428,000 after purchasing an additional 138,065 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,870,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after buying an additional 72,693 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,567,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,492,000 after buying an additional 23,875 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,230,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,853,000 after buying an additional 61,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,049,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,763,000 after buying an additional 65,707 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xerox alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xerox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Xerox from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Xerox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xerox presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $14.00.

Xerox Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $16.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.91. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $13.24 and a 12-month high of $24.99.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.24). Xerox had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xerox news, SVP Naresh Shanker sold 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $183,612.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,373.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Xerox news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 783,900 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $13,459,563.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 34,245,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,992,041.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Naresh Shanker sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $183,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,373.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Profile

(Get Rating)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.