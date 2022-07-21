WBI Investments Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

WBI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) by 115.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,781 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc. owned 0.37% of Big 5 Sporting Goods worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BGFV. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $621,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. 51.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

In related news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $43,012.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

BGFV opened at $12.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $283.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.68. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $47.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.35.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $241.98 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

