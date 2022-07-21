WBI Investments Inc. Invests $1.64 Million in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,027,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,575,000 after purchasing an additional 107,821 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,194,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,718,000 after buying an additional 382,398 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,270,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,890,000 after buying an additional 112,958 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $42,791,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,006,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RRR. KeyCorp set a $45.00 price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of RRR opened at $36.20 on Thursday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.69 and a 200-day moving average of $42.86.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $401.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.32 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 81.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

See Also

