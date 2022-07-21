WBI Investments Inc. Invests $625,000 in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,498,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Westlake by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 964,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,699,000 after buying an additional 308,896 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Westlake by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 766,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,427,000 after buying an additional 124,587 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Westlake during the 4th quarter worth $40,506,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Westlake by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 411,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,974,000 after buying an additional 12,682 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WLK has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Westlake from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Westlake from $117.00 to $92.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Westlake from $135.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.45.

Westlake Price Performance

WLK opened at $94.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Westlake Co. has a 12 month low of $78.06 and a 12 month high of $141.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $1.13. Westlake had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Westlake news, CAO L. Benjamin Ederington sold 12,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $1,757,271.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,410.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 14,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total value of $1,867,863.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,156.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO L. Benjamin Ederington sold 12,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $1,757,271.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,410.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,260 shares of company stock worth $9,706,190. Corporate insiders own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

