WBI Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,619 shares during the period. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on DDS. StockNews.com downgraded Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Dillard’s from $215.00 to $150.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Dillard’s to $185.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dillard’s from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

NYSE:DDS opened at $220.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $263.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.21. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.79. Dillard’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.41 and a fifty-two week high of $416.71.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $13.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by $8.01. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.25 EPS. Dillard’s’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 26.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dillard’s news, VP Mike Litchford sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.69, for a total value of $159,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,393.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

About Dillard’s

(Get Rating)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.