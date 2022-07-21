WBI Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 26,381 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDS. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,015,000 after buying an additional 344,986 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,644,363 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,284,000 after buying an additional 321,113 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $5,121,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 819,305 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,509,000 after buying an additional 246,580 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 746.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 201,220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,055,000 after buying an additional 177,448 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $78,819.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,316.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Telephone and Data Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of TDS opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.30. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $23.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.90%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

