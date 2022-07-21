WBI Investments Inc. Purchases New Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,200,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,293,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,828,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,095,000 after purchasing an additional 381,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter worth about $496,000.

HCSG opened at $15.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average is $17.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 0.33. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $31.27.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $424.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.22 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HCSG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.63.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

