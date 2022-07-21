WBI Investments Inc. Takes Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CHK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.27.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $91.86 on Thursday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a one year low of $48.19 and a one year high of $105.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.63. Chesapeake Energy had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $2.34 dividend. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -62.89%.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 22nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 20.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Chesapeake Energy news, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.04 per share, for a total transaction of $246,120.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,497.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.04 per share, for a total transaction of $246,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,497.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Michael Wichterich bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.65 per share, with a total value of $171,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 25,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,486.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 9,150 shares of company stock worth $752,048. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

