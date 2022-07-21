WBI Investments Inc. Takes Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 127,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 281.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 457,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after purchasing an additional 337,375 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 480,934 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,039,000 after purchasing an additional 61,970 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

Shares of HBI opened at $11.39 on Thursday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.47.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 93.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. B. Riley set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

