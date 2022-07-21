WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.02-$5.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $519.00 million-$532.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $537.51 million.

WD-40 Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of WDFC stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $180.60. 562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,395. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $163.61 and a 12 month high of $256.09. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.58.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.20). WD-40 had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $123.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered WD-40 from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson raised WD-40 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BWS Financial assumed coverage on WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $88.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in WD-40 by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in WD-40 by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

