Wedbush Cuts Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $50.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wedbush from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wayfair’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($3.28) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.50) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($11.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($9.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($9.30) EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on W. BNP Paribas lowered Wayfair from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Wayfair from $190.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Wayfair from $256.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Wayfair to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wayfair currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.33.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $56.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 2.92. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $43.31 and a 12-month high of $317.45.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($3.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.59) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wayfair will post -11.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $89,424.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,894,582.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $89,424.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,894,582.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $317,137.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,664 shares in the company, valued at $3,599,189.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,223 shares of company stock worth $888,783 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at about $552,000. Wishbone Management LP boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 214.7% in the 4th quarter. Wishbone Management LP now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,634,000 after buying an additional 365,000 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 58,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,427,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

