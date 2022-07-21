Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Price Target to $27.00

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PING has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ping Identity from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Ping Identity stock opened at $19.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.49 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.35. Ping Identity has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $30.40.

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $84.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.60 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 21.80%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ping Identity will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 15.0% during the second quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 253,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 19.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 888,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,381,000 after purchasing an additional 145,808 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 14.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,202,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,983,000 after purchasing an additional 149,581 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ping Identity during the 1st quarter worth $2,012,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

