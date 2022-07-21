Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $40.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Shopify from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Veritas Investment Research lowered Shopify from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Shopify from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Shopify from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.07.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Up 12.0 %

Shares of SHOP opened at $38.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a PE ratio of 307.92 and a beta of 1.84. Shopify has a 12 month low of $29.72 and a 12 month high of $176.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 11.84, a quick ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Barton Investment Management lifted its stake in Shopify by 876.9% in the second quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 2,181,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,500 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Shopify by 86,911.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,238,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,756 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,578,341,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Shopify by 43.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,012,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,036,179,000 after purchasing an additional 906,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 51.7% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,438,160,000 after purchasing an additional 724,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.