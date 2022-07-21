Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Holdings Lifted by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 65,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 231.1% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $42.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $161.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 23.98%.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

